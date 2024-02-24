Kim Kardashian 'quits' career close to her heart amid new whirlwind romance

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly decided to 'give up' on law career to spend more time with family family amid rumoured new romance.



The 43-year-old reality star has seemingly put her dreams of becoming a lawyer on hold, with claims saying she is finding the study too 'tedious'.

The American media personality and socialite, who was previously very open about her ambition to follow in her late father's footsteps, had a tough time passing her baby bar exam.

The mother-of four finally succeeded on her fourth try in 2021. But now, it seems her other businesses and family life are taking centre stage with any law talk being completely ignored in public.



A source close to Kim told The Sun that she found the "never-ending study" for her law exams "tedious".

"She can't drop it without looking bad, looking like she couldn't pass it after all the work and all of her talk about how passionate she was about pushing for prison reform," according to the source.



They continued: "She really struggled with the study, hated having to do the outlines and essays required to even be at a competent level and it was going to take her a few years of study to pass the exams and a few likely fails. She did some midterm exams last year and they finished her off."

Kourtney's younger sister Kim is also rumoured to be looking for love again. She was spotted with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. during Super Bowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas setting the gossip trail flowing.



Kim, who was previously married to Kris Humphries, Damon Thomas, and Kanye West, has left herself open for fourth marriage if she finds the perfect guy.