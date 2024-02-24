Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share big statement after King Charles post

Meghan Markle seen wearing a large overcoat in new her photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan have celebrated Black History Month with meaningful message on their Archewell foundation website.

To mark the month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex highlighted museums and other cultural spaces across the United States which are focused on Black history.



The post from Archewell read: "During Black History Month, The Archewell Foundation continued to celebrate the many Black leaders and changemakers who have made a significant global impact on policy, culture, and society.

"During a recent team visit to the Skirball Cultural Center to the powerful exhibit 'This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement,' we were reminded once again of the enduring spirit of those who fought tirelessly for justice and equality, and of the profound impact that individuals can have in shaping a more equitable and inclusive future."



The California-based couple's post also included several black-and-white photos of the Skirball Cultural Center, which Meghan and the Archewell team had recently visited.



In picture, the former Suits is seen wearing a large overcoat with her hair tied up in a bun. She accessorised with a pair of earrings and large bag, while finishing off her outfit with a pair of flats.

Meghan and Harry's foundation shared the message and pictures hours after King Charles's statement, in which the 75-year-old monarch praised the "true valour" of Ukrainian people to mark the second anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war.