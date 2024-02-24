Sofía Vergara is 'happier than ever' after Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara is reportedly 'happier than ever' after she parted ways from Joe Manganiello in late 2023.

As reported by OK! magazine, the Hollywood star, who divorced her husband after seven years of marriage, has "done her best to move on and is bouncing back."

An insider said, "Sofía didn’t want a divorce, it broke her heart, but she says that’s life."



The source shared that the Griselda actress's friends "say she seems happier than ever, and the secret is her positive and upbeat attitude."

The report also claimed that the 51-year-old actress 'misses Joe.' However, she is "distracting herself with work, seeing old friends and rediscovering hobbies."

"She may fall from time to time, but she always gets back up, brushes herself off and moves on," an insider further said.

The reality TV star previously addressed the media coverage of her divorce from the Magic Mike actor.

As per CBS Sunday Morning, she said, "You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew [the press attention] was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things."

However, Sofía shared, "The press was very respectful and very nice."

