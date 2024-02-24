Justin Timberlake reveals real inspiration behind his upcoming album

File Footage

Justin Timberlake admitted that his precious family and close pals are the inspiration behind his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was.



The singer recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet and Adrian Lester.

Speaking of his sixth studio album's title, Justin shared that it came as he reflected on his beautiful journey as a musician and a family man.

He said, "I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful."

The singer added, "...And I don't think I've ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, ‘wow this is really cool’ and just be thankful for it."

Justin went on to say that when he 'played' his new album for the "people close" to him, they said it reminded them of my previous work.

The Better Place singer shared, "And then finally you know I finished playing them the songs and they said, ‘This sounds like everything we know you for, everything we thought we wanted from you.’ And so that phrase started floating around in my mind."

"And then just kind of mixing it in with everything I thought it was being this life that I'm just incredibly grateful for," he said.

At the end of the conversation, Justin remembered his wife Jessica Biel and two sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, for being a constant source of love and fulfilment.

Justin's forthcoming album is all set to release on March 15 this year.