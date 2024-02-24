Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh blow after controversial rebrand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2024 big career moves have not been approved by the world, claims a royal commentator.

For the unversed, the California-based couple kicked off their new year with a visit to Jamaica for Bob Marley: One Love film premiere.

Recently, Harry and Meghan visited Canada to mark the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

From website rebranding to making public appearances at well-known events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the headlines in 2024.

As reported by The Mirror, a royal commentator Josh Rom recently appeared on Sky News Australia and shared the UK's public perception about the former working royals' rebrand.

During a segment called "Why the World is Rejecting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rebrand," Josh said, "The 'grifter' word comes to mind with this because this is them trying to keep in with this institution in some way, shape or form."

He added, "Let's be honest, that's the only way in which they're going to retain relevancy and, you know, the only reason why people pay them any sort of attention is because of the role in which this institution provided for them."

