‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘The Hedge Knight’ gets release update

Game of Thrones will continue its journey in another spinoff after the success of House of the Dragon.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave an update on the next Game of Thrones spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which is slated to premiere in late 2025, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Zaslav said that the creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin is in “preproduction” for the new spinoff which will air on Max. The show is expected to begin production sometime this year.

“Looking ahead, we’ve got one of the best lineups in the history of HBO,” Zaslav added. “This next quarter, we’ll have Hacks and House of the Dragon, followed by DC’s The Penguin and the new Dune series. Then in 2025, we’ll kick off the year with the new season of The White Lotus, followed by The Last of Us and Euphoria, just to name a few.”

The Hedge Knight takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones.

Martin had written a trilogy of novellas which chronicled the adventures of Dunk, the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall, and Egg, the future king Aegon V Targaryen in Westeros.