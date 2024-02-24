Anne Hathaway's breathtaking dress comes with limitations

Anne Hathaway turned heads at the recent Versace Fall/Winter 2024 womenswear runway show, not just for her stunning red leather corset dress, but also for her candid conversation with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.



In a viral clip captured by Lara Volpato for Women's Wear Daily, Hathaway revealed the dress's trade-off between style and practicality.

"Can you breathe?" Wintour casually asked Hathaway, seated front row at the show. "Very easily," Hathaway replied with a laugh, "I can't turn, but I can breathe." The exchange highlighted both the striking nature of the dress and the potential sacrifices involved in wearing high fashion.

The dress, which debuted on the runway just moments before, was a showstopper. Crafted from red leather, it featured a plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and a dramatic skirt that hugged Hathaway's curves.

The tight fit, however, clearly restricted her movement, as her humorous comment acknowledged.

This lighthearted exchange sparked discussion online, with some praising Hathaway's honesty and others debating the merits of sacrificing comfort for fashion. Regardless of individual perspectives, the moment captured the essence of the fashion world – where bold statements are often made, sometimes at the expense of practicality.

Hathaway is known for embracing diverse fashion choices, from classic elegance to daring avant-garde looks. This latest incident showcases her playful personality and willingness to poke fun at herself, even while wearing a high-fashion masterpiece.

While the dress's limitations on movement might not be ideal for everyday wear, Hathaway's ability to laugh it off and embrace the moment adds another layer to her public persona.

Whether she's gracing the red carpet or sharing a lighthearted conversation about fashion's quirks, Hathaway continues to captivate audiences with her style, wit, and genuine personality.