'Love is Blind' season six reunion sets March release date

File footage

Love is Blind season six reunion is on the horizon following the revelation of its date.



The reunion, slated to premiere on Netflix will take place on Wednesday, March 13.

With three episodes in the pipeline, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are already making preparations at full throttle as presenters of the highly anticipated reunion.

In a recent announcement video posted by Netflix, Vanessa teased the fans with a list of guests, including Jimmy Presnell, Brittany Mills, Chelsea Blackwell, Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree "AD" Smith.

"This is the list of who has been invited. Also, we got the script for us to go over," she tells Nick in the clip.

Noting that they still have so much to figure out, he added, "So much to ask, and America and the world will be watching."

Before the video concluded, Vanesa explained to the viewers, "We want to know who do you want to see invited to the reunion and what questions do you want to ask us."

Additionally, as per a press release, the reunion will be filmed in front of a live audience accentuated with several surprise appearances and audience-demanded questions.