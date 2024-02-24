Ryan Murphy unveils cryptic 'Grotesquerie' on FX

Renowned producer Ryan Murphy, known for his chilling anthology series American Horror Story, has sent shivers down spines with his latest tease: a new, untitled horror drama titled Grotesquerie coming soon to FX.



Murphy unveiled the project on Instagram with a chilling teaser featuring the voice of actress Niecy Nash-Betts, a regular collaborator of his.

In the black-and-white video, Nash-Betts delivers a haunting monologue, describing a disturbing crime scene and hinting at a deeper, unsettling darkness: "I don't know when it started, I can't put my finger on it, but it's different now. There's been a shift, like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole at the centre of nothingness."

No further details about the plot, characters, or setting of Grotesquerie have been revealed, leaving fans and critics to speculate. However, the title alone suggests a grotesque and unsettling experience, aligning with Murphy's penchant for pushing the boundaries of the genre.

The cast of the movie boasts several recognizable faces, including Emmy winner Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread). This ensemble, coupled with Murphy's proven track record in the horror genre, has fueled anticipation for the upcoming series.

While the teaser provides no concrete information, it effectively captures the essence of classic horror: suspense, dread, and a touch of mystery.

Fans of Murphy's work, as well as horror enthusiasts in general, are eagerly awaiting any further details about Grotesquerie and the chilling world it promises to unveil.