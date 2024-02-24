Kylie Jenner teases exciting debut of her fragrance line

Kylie Jenner is set to launch her own fragrance line

There’s no stopping Kylie Jenner when it comes to expanding her billions-dollar business empire.

The 26-year-old model appeared to tease her very own fragrance line in a recent photo dump on Instagram.

In the carousel of photos posted on Thursday, the last image featured Kylie holding a tester bottle in her hand as a giant blueprint featuring different shapes and sizes of a mango-esque bottle.

Eagled-eyed fans were quick to notice the writing at the corner of the blueprint, which explicitly read, KYLIE FRAGRANCE.

A notepad beside the chart paper also teased a potential launch date for the prospective line, i.e., March 7 scrawled over the front page.

“Are we getting a Kylie Jenner fragrance?” one user asked in the comments section.

“Calendar marked for MARCH 7TH,” another enthused.

The rest of the photos featured glimpse into the reality star’s weekend, which she described as “long” in the caption.

The carousel was led by a photo of one of Kylie’ furry friend, followed by pictures of the model in different settings.

According to The Sun, the Kardashians star filed a trademark to acquire brand name Cosmic for her new fragrance line in 2022.

Besides its own fragrance and perfume, Cosmic ought to include bath supplies such as "body lotion, body oils, body wash, bath and shower gels, bubble bath and body powders."