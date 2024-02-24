Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla': Glimpse into Elvis and Priscilla Presley's sordid romance

Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla is all set to invite a new coterie of viewers to immerse themselves in the story of dynamic Priscilla and Elvis Presley as it lands on the streaming platforms.

The 2023 film is available to stream on Max or bought on 4K Ultra HD on Apple TV, Prime Video and other streaming video-on-demand platforms.

It stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi flawlessly assumes the role of the rock n roll singer Elvis Presley. Priscilla chronicles the love story between the pair, unfolding from the innocent perspective of Priscilla who was 14 when they started dating.

Despite earning general praise and a modest $20 million at the box office, the biopic drama was subjected to scrutiny by some critics for purportedly glorifying the unsettling romance despite the director treading lightly.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley Relationship timeline:

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were only together for a handful number of years, however, they love story, deemed controversial by many, made an indelible mark in Hollywood for years to come.

Here’s a run down of the true story of the timeless couple.

How did Elvis and Priscilla meet?

Priscilla and Elvis locked eyes for the first time in September 1959 at a party at the latter’s house. She had accompanied her Air Force officer stepfather, Paul Beaulieu to the fateful event.

How old were Elvis and Priscilla when they met?

Elvis was 24 years old when he set his sights on then 14-year-old Priscilla. They began dating shortly after.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley age difference when they got married:

Elvis proposed to Priscilla 1966 after a tumultuous relationship, and the couple ended up tying the knot a year later. The singer was 32 at the time while Priscilla was 21.

How old was Priscilla when she had her first baby?

Priscilla was nearing 22 when she welcomed their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, born only nine months to the day of Elvis and Priscilla’s wedding.

When did Elvis and Priscilla divorce?

The couple was together for six years, however, as per Priscilla’s memoir, they began drifting apart only a couple of years into their marriage.

It all came down to the late singer’s hectic touring schedule and chronic infidelity which prompted the demise of their marriage in 1973. However, they are understood to have remained in good terms until Elvis’ death in 1977.