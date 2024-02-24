‘Mea Culpa’ star Kelly Rowland teases new music amid Netflix release

Kelly Rowland opened on about the new album on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Rowland gave tantalizing insights on her upcoming music during the latest episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Mea Culpa star was in the show hosted by Kelly Clarkson on Friday, February 23, to promote her Netflix legal thriller, joined by co-star Trevante Rhodes.

During their conversation, the host asked if there was any new music in the pipeline, Rowland, 43, played coy, responding, "coming…later."

The audience erupted into applause following the teaser of the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Talk a Good Game LP.

"I’m finally inspired," the Kisses Down Low songstress began to shed light on the new album.

"I’m finally inspired, you can’t just be like writing about anything, and I don’t want just another sexy song," she explained.

The X Factor alum went on to enthuse, "I want to talk about so many different things, and I’m really excited about the topic of this album [unintelligible]."



In addition to her vocal ventures, the TV personality will showcase her acting chops in Tyler Perry's new steamy thriller creation.

In the season, streaming on Netflix starting February 23, co-starring Rhodes, 34, Rowland played the role of Mea Harper, a defence attorney, meanwhile, the Moonlight actor starred as a successful painter accused of killing his girlfriend.