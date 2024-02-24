Vin Diesel speeds ahead with next 'Fast' chapter after meeting with writers

Vin Diesel, the face of the high-octane Fast & Furious franchise, has confirmed he's moving forward with the next instalment despite ongoing legal issues.



On his Instagram page, Diesel shared a photo with the film's writers, expressing their "powerful" excitement for the upcoming finale.

This announcement comes amidst a lawsuit filed by Diesel's former assistant, accusing him of sexual battery. Diesel has vehemently denied the allegations, and the legal proceedings are ongoing. However, this hasn't deterred him from focusing on the "Fast" saga.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement,” Diesel wrote in his Friday post. He went on to thank fans for supporting the franchise and added: “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

This message is a significant shift considering the curiosity about the potential impact of the litigation on the franchise's future. In May, Fast X, the tenth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise, which stars Diesel as racing enthusiast Dom Toretto, debuted in theatres and amassed over $700 million in revenue worldwide.

Apart from the Diesel-starring finale, Dwayne Johnson and other members of the Fast crew are starring in another film that is now in production.

The next film, titled Fast X, is currently in post-production and is slated for release on April 4, 2025. It will feature the return of familiar faces like Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Helen Mirren, as well as Jason Momoa as a new villain.