Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon shower Drew Barrymore with love on birthday

Drew Barrymore celebrated another trip around the sun, and her longtime friends, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, weren't about to let the occasion pass without a public display of affection. Both took to social media to shower the birthday girl with love and warm wishes.



Aniston, who co-starred with Barrymore in the cult classic Friends, took a playful approach, posting a throwback photo of the two sporting vibrant 90s hairstyles. "Happy birthday sweet Drew," she wrote. "I love you!"

Witherspoon, who starred alongside Barrymore in the comedy Home Again, opted for a more sentimental message. Sharing a candid photo of the two embracing, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dear friend @drewbarrymore! Keep shining our bright light, sister!"

These heartfelt messages quickly resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with birthday wishes for Barrymore and celebrating the enduring friendship between the three actresses. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayDrew trended online, further amplifying the love and appreciation poured in for the birthday girl.

Barrymore, known for her genuine and bubbly personality, has consistently spoken about the importance of female friendships. The public display of affection from her A-list pals serves as a heartwarming reminder of the power of these bonds, especially in the often-demanding world of Hollywood.

While details of Barrymore's birthday celebration remain private, there's no doubt the actress enjoyed a special day filled with love, laughter, and the support of her close friends. And with well-wishes from Aniston, Witherspoon, and countless fans, it's clear that Drew Barrymore truly shines bright, both on and off the screen.