Inside 'F1: Drive to Survive' season 6 car clashes and much more

File footage

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season six premiered on Netflix on Friday, February 23, 2024, showcasing the never-before-seen clips of last year’s 23 high-speed races.



The latest season exuded the adrenaline on and off the tracks as the previous year’s ten teams with 20 drivers hit the pedal to the metal to clutch the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The fans can discover the mid-season team changes in the wake of disappointing results and plummeting statistics, in addition to that, surging rivalries, internal struggles and race days add extra layers of excitement to the series.

The 10-episodic feast for racing fanatics will showcase behind-the-scenes world from the race tracks to mechanisation to discover the untold.

The docuseries features Max Verstappen, the driver who led the pack in the 2023 season by winning 19 out of 22 races with his teammate Sergio Perez and boss Christian Horner.

The sixth season aired on Netflix unlocked all ten episodes for the racing avid to dive deeper into the motorsport community with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

The hit documentary reflects on the trials and tribulations of the previous season, eventually touching on the car clashes and memorable moments.