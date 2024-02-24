Wendy Williams requests privacy after 'overwhelming' response to Dementia diagnosis

Following her open and brave announcement about her recent primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, beloved media personality Wendy Williams is requesting privacy and respect during this challenging time.



Williams, 59, expressed gratitude to supporters for their "overwhelming" support in the hours after the announcement in a message that People magazine exclusively obtained on Friday.

"I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," she said. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

"I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD," Williams added. "I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

Williams care team announced her dementia diagnosis on Thursday. The former talk show host's team claimed in a press release that she was diagnosed with the illness last year and that it "has already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” the team said in a statement. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Williams has struggled with several chronic health conditions, such as alcoholism, lymphedema, and Graves' illness.

In April 2023, she checked herself into a clinic for the treatment of "cognitive issues," and a court-appointed legal guardian was assigned to her.