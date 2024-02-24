Taylor Swift serenades Travis Kelce with ‘Karma’ lyric tweak

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues to deliver surprises, and this time, love takes centre stage. During her Sydney concert, the pop icon once again tweaked the lyrics of her hit song Karma, this time offering a playful ode to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, who was spotted cheering in the audience.



The song's original verse boasts, "Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me." But with Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, present, Swift seized the opportunity for a personalized touch.

With a mischievous grin, she belted out, "Karma is the guys on the Chiefs coming straight home to me!" sending the crowd into a frenzy.

This isn't the first time Swift has used Karma to serenade her beau. Back in November, during a different tour stop, she similarly changed the lyrics to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," much to the delight of fans and Kelce himself.

Videos of the Sydney moment quickly went viral, showcasing Kelce dancing and singing along, clearly enjoying the spotlight. Fans loved the playful interaction, praising Swift's spontaneity and Kelce's supportive presence. The hashtag #TaytayLovesTravis trended on social media, further solidifying the couple's fan-favourite status.

Swift's Eras Tour has been a whirlwind of nostalgia and surprises. From revisiting iconic albums to interacting with fans in unique ways, the tour has cemented her status as a pop powerhouse with a heart of gold. And with Kelce cheering her on from the sidelines, it seems the Karma of love is working its magic on and off the stage.