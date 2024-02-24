Park Bo Young, Choi Woo Shik team up for new romcom ‘Melo Movie’

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik upcoming series has been in production

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik are set to star in the upcoming South Korean Netflix original drama Melo Movie.

The video streaming platform recently announced the new romantic comedy series, scripted by the writer of Our Beloved Summer, Lee Na Eun, to be in production.

Besides the Strong Girl Nam-soon star and Woo-shik, 33, Lee Jun Young and Jeon So Nee will showcase their acting chops under director Oh Chung Hwan lead, lauded for his work in Castaway Diva, Big Mouth and others.

The plot of the Netflix series, whose production is going in full swing, has been described as young individuals, Kim Moo Bi, assistant director turned aspiring actress and Go Gyeom, supporting actor turned film critic, unknowingly falls in love.

Uncertain of their dreams, the two find peace in each other's embrace, inspire one another and emerge stronger from their traumas.

The two luminaries cast to be the showrunners for the forthcoming series, whose release date has yet to be revealed, have been featured in various widely acclaimed K-dramas.

Bo-young has displayed her acting prowess in Daily Dose of Sunshine, Doom At Your Service, Strong Girl Bong-soon and more.

Meanwhile, Woo-shik has was recently seen in A Killer Paradox as Lee Tang and was starred in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite.