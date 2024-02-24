Ross Duffer, ‘Stranger Things’ Cocreator, faces divorce from wife Leigh Janiak

Ross Duffer's wife files for divorce

Ross Duffer’s wife Leigh Janiak has filed for divorce from the Stranger Things cocreator after nine years of marriage.



Janiak, 44, did the legal paperwork on Friday, February 23, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

She described the cause for the breakup as "irreconcilable differences" and placed the date of separation as TBD.

The outlet claims that she is requesting spousal support.

Duffer, 40, and Janiak met each other in 2006, working as an intern and producer’s assistant in Los Angeles.

The couple got married in 2015, at Korakia Pensione, a resort in Palm Springs, California.

As per The New York Times, the nuptials were officiated by a friend of the couple, Jennifer Knode, who became a Universal Life minister for the event.

Both Duffer and Janiak are famous for their writing credits, with Janiak being the helming party behind 2014’s Honeymoon and Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy while Duffer for being the co creator, showrunner, executive producer and director for Stranger Things besides his brother, Matt Duffer.

The Sci-Fi series’ season 5 got started again in Atlanta last month after scheduled filming in May 2023 was postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which ended in September 2023 and November 2023, respectively.

Now, with the production back on track, Stranger Things’ fifth season is expected to premiere in 2025. Exact date hasn’t been announced.