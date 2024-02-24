David Beckham, Victoria Beckham’s son 'really wants to be a dad'

File Footage

Nicola Peltz Beckham, wife of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham got candid about her husband’s love for being a “dad” and expanding the Beckhams family.



"I love that he really wants to be a dad," Nicola says of Brooklyn, who's made it clear he is ready for kids, just waiting for Nicola’s decision.

"I've always wanted to be a young dad," Brooklyn told ET in Aug. 2022.

"I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready. I could have, like, ten [kids]."

Nicola reacted to her husband's impatience in an interview shortly thereafter, telling ET, "That is really sweet."

"We really do want a big family. We want to have some of our own kids and then we really want to adopt kids too," she said.

"I have seven siblings, so I think he loves being with my family and just being around so many boys. I think he has, like, built-in boy best friends now, so I think he really loves that."

But Nicola hasn’t exactly thought when she and Brooklyn will have kids, as they are right now handfuls with five dogs.

"I will just stare at my dogs and be like, 'Look how perfect they are,'" she told Nylon.