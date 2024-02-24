Harry Potter TV series gets premiere date in 2026

Harry Potter is returning to screens, smaller ones though, as a television series.



The first episode of the Harry Potter TV series is slated to stream on Max streaming service in 2026, Warner Bros.

The news was made public by the Discovery CEO David Zaslav on the company’s Q4 earnings call Friday.

The series will go for seven seasons, according to plans till now. The plotline will be based on each book in J.K. Rowling’s best-selling fantasy book series.

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter,” Zaslav admitted in the call, considering the last film in the franchise came more than 12 years ago.

Zaslav also revealed about a meeting with author J.K. Rowling about the show along with HBO and Max content boss Casey Bloys and Channing Dungey, chairperson of Warner Bros. Television.

“We spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” Zaslav said..

“Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

The new cast for the Harry Potter TV series hasn’t been announced till now, but the creators say that the project will feature all new actors in roles for different characters.

Even Daniel Radcliffe, who played the lead, “Harry Potter” in the eight Warner Bros. movies, has said he’s “definitely not seeking it out in any way” to star in the new show.