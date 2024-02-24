King Charles' 'Equerry of Fire' steps out of limelight amidst internet heat

Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, recognized as the 'hot equerry' and right-hand man to King Charles III, has reportedly opted to transition his role out of the public eye.



According to reports from The Times on 23rd February, the 40-year-old senior aide is planning to assume a different position after causing a public frenzy due to his striking appearance.

A palace source disclosed that Thompson will continue serving as the senior equerry to both the King and the Queen, albeit in a more executive and less public-facing capacity.

It was further noted that he has attended numerous high-profile events with the King and found the public attention overwhelming.

Amidst his transition to a more private role, the aide, last seen publicly accompanying the royal family to the Church of St Mary Magdalene on Christmas Day, is anticipated to continue providing support to the 75-year-old King, who recently disclosed his battle with cancer.

Thompson gained widespread attention on social media after a video clip from King Charles's accession in September 2022 circulated online.

The clip, now with over 8.6 million views on TikTok, captures him dressed in a navy blue suit, carrying bags and an umbrella as he navigates through the gates of Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Commenters on the viral clip lauded Thompson's appearance, with many likening him to "James Bond" for his debonair demeanor.

One commenter wrote, "I’ve never seen someone look so suave while carrying four bags. He doesn’t have an awkward bone in his body."



