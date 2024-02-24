Tom Cruise broke up with Elsina Khayrova due to ‘burned’ past experience?

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova broke up

Tom Cruise doesn’t seem to be so sure about romance with Elsina Khayrova due to past bad experiences.



According to reports, Cruise has “cooled things down” with younger beau Elsina Khayrova, but sources say the two are still in touch with each other.

“Tom felt things were moving too fast, especially in the media,” an insider told Page Six, adding, “he wasn’t there yet, so he’s cooled things down, but they are still in touch.”

The source also said, “Tom wants to go slow with whoever he sees, as he feels he’s been burned by several of his exes.”

Cruise also wanted to keep things private.

The split comes after Khayrova and Cruise's relationship became official, as reported by Page Six.

Another source claims that things have not ended completely.

“Some in Tom’s group of acquaintances say it’s over, but with Tom, you never really know how that will happen,” the source guesses.

However, Khayrova’s “own fortune that allows her to do as she pleases,” may ignite uncertainty in the relationship.

The 36-year-old wealthy divorcee and the 61-year-old Risky Business star first became romantically involved in December after getting cosy at a London party.

The two have been seen spending a lot of time together since then.