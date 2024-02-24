Charles Melton and Chloe Bennet secretly part ways in 2023

Chloe Bennet and Charles Melton at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Actor Charles Melton, currently in the spotlight for his role in May December, has been making appearances solo during awards season, leading to speculation about his relationship status.

Sources with direct insight have informed TMZ that Melton is no longer in a relationship with Chloe Bennet, whom he had been dating for a significant portion of 2023.

Their relationship was characterized by its low-key nature, with minimal public appearances together since they began dating in the Spring.

According to insiders, the couple quietly parted ways at the conclusion of last year.

The absence of sightings of the pair together at the start of the new year further suggests their separation.

Details regarding the reasons for the breakup remain undisclosed, with sources indicating that the relationship simply came to a natural end.

The last public sighting of Bennet and Charles dates back to August, when they attended a Taylor Swift concert together. They were photographed exiting the event side by side.

The actress known for her roles in various television series, was recently seen in January alongside The Bear star Lionel Boyce, sparking speculation about a potential new romance.

However, sources close to the pair have clarified that they are simply good friends.

Melton, on the other hand, has transitioned from television to the big screen, establishing himself as a burgeoning movie star.