Meghan Markle challenges Martha Stewart's success, set to relaunch 'The Tig'

Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up for a comeback in the entertainment industry following her departure from royal duties and amid criticisms labeling her a "Hollywood flop."



The Duchess of Sussex famously stepped away from her popular blog, The Tig, and her acting career in 2017 to marry Prince Harry.

However, with her return to California, speculations abound that she is poised to reemerge as a global influencer.



According to insights from an industry insider, Meghan is anticipated to venture into the realm dominated by household names such as Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ina Garten, potentially challenging them in their own spheres.

Recent sightings of her dining with Paltrow have fueled rumors that the Goop founder may be providing guidance to her on how to establish a lucrative platform.

A Hollywood source weighed in, suggesting that her success in this endeavor would hinge on her ability to maintain relatability and authenticity, akin to the natural charm exhibited by figures like Drew Barrymore.

Any attempt at building a brand or platform, the source emphasized, must feel genuine and uncontrived, avoiding any semblance of acting.

While maintaining an air of secrecy surrounding her forthcoming endeavors, has recently disclosed that her podcast Archetypes will be making a comeback under the Lemonada umbrella.

This announcement follows the podcast's removal from Spotify's platform.

In a statement, Meghan expressed her pride in joining the team at Lemonada, highlighting her passion for podcasting.

"Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024," she remarked.