Ryan Gosling to deliver live performance of 'I'm Just Ken' in LA

Oscar anticipation marred by 'Barbie' snub fallout, Ryan Gosling's performance takes center stage following critique.

Ryan Gosling is slated to grace the stage and perform the nominated chart-topper from the film at the upcoming award ceremony next month.

Trusted sources from within the industry have affirmed that the 43-year-old Canadian actor, also a contender for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Ken in the summer blockbuster, will render I'm Just Ken during the illustrious event in Los Angeles on March 10.

The decision to feature a live rendition of the acclaimed song has been a topic of discussion since Gosling's and the catchy number's inclusion in this year's Oscar nominations, a point of contention especially given the notable absence of the film's leading lady Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig from the list.



While it is customary for a nominee for Best Original Song to be performed during the prestigious award show, the anticipation surrounding his potential special performance has been overshadowed by controversy.

Barbie garnered a total of eight Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, and Best Original Song for the reflective track I'm Just Ken.

However, the Academy's decision to snub key figures like Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig sparked a wider discourse on sexism within the industry.

In an interview with Variety earlier this month, Gosling revealed that he had not yet been approached about the possibility of performing at the upcoming ceremony but expressed openness to the opportunity.

"I still have not been asked," he stated.

"It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."



