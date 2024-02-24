Scarlett Johansson to assemble a stellar cast for ‘Eleanor the Great’

File Footage

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly gathered a stellar cast for her director debut, Eleanor the Great.



According to Variety, an exciting reveal shows the first four cast members, featuring June Squibb, the Oscar-nominated actress of Nebraska is also joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Broadway legend Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman.

The official plot of the upcoming movie revolves around Eleanor Morgenstein (played by Squibb), a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. Consequently, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.

Interestingly, Tory Kamen has penned the screenplay whereas TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics, partnering for the first time, will release Eleanor the Great in theatres on yet-to-be announced date.

Johansson is all set to produce the movie with Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn for These Pictures, Kara Durrett and Jessamine Burgum for Pinky Promise, and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Screen Media.

The outlet reported that Eleanor the Great will reunite Johansson with Hecht after they starred in the Broadway play, A View From The Bridge.

