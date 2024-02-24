Lionsgate announces 'Naruto' live-action helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton set to Direct 'Naruto' movie for Lionsgate.

Lionsgate has finalized an agreement with Destin Daniel Cretton, the director behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, to helm the writing and directing duties for a live-action adaptation of the beloved manga series Naruto.

The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Drawing from the iconic manga crafted by Masashi Kishimoto, the film is set to tap into the extensive global appeal of the franchise, which boasts over 250 million copies in print across more than 60 countries and territories.

Naruto chronicles the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with aspirations of becoming the revered leader and protector of his village.

Cretton expressed his gratitude at having the opportunity to connect with Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and delve into the expansive universe he has created.

"We are very excited to collaborate and bring Naruto to the big screen," he remarked, echoing the enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming project.

Masashi expressed his endorsement of Cretton's involvement in the live-action adaptation of stating, "When I heard of Destin’s attachment, it happened to be right after watching a blockbuster action film of his, and I thought he would be the perfect director for Naruto.

After enjoying his other films and understanding that his forte is in creating solid dramas about people, I became convinced that there is no other director for movie."