Ellie Goulding, her former husband Caspar finally break silence on divorce

Ellie Goulding confirms ending her four-year marriage with Caspar Jopling on social media

Ellie Goulding and her former husband Caspar Jopling have broken silence on their marriage split on social media.



On Friday, the singer posted a joint statement of her and Caspar to Instagram Story after they confirmed to end their four years of marriage.

In the statement, the musician penned, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago.”

“We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you,” stated the 37-year-old.

Caspar, on the other hand, wrote, “Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.”

However, he added, “Ellie and I remain the closet of friends and most importantly 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”

Friends of the former couple spilled to MailOnline, “Ellie and Caspar have been over for some time now but there was this whole carry on of them pretending to be together.”

“The fact is that it is over, Ellie moved on some time ago but she didn't want anyone to know,” revealed an insider.

Another source told the outlet, “Now she is enjoying the company of other men and there is simply no way back.”

“It is so sad, especially because they have got little Arthur but they can't make it work and now it, really sadly, is going to end in divorce,” pointed out confidante.

Meanwhile, Ellie sparked romance rumours after she posted her photos with surf instructor Armando.

An insider told The Sun, “Ellie and Armando seemed very into each other.