Martin Scorsese reveals his experience of welcoming his daughter at 56

Martin Scorsese shares insight into his relationship with his youngest daughter

Martin Scorsese has recently revealed what he felt when he welcomed his youngest daughter Francesca at 56.



During an appearance on the latest episode of SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, the Killers of the Flower Moon director revealed, “It was extraordinary and by that point, I was 56 and it was a different perspective on life.”

Martin, who shares Francesca, now 24, with his wife Helen Morris, said, “It suddenly became the most important thing, her and this little one that was coming.”

“We didn't know whether it was a girl or boy and then in the middle of the night, five weeks early, she came and I saw a lot of panicking and moving around,” stated the 81-year-old.

Recalling her birth days, the movie-maker mentioned a nurse gave him assurance that his daughter was all fine.

“Then they handed me this little package and she opened her eyes and saw me I guess, or maybe. We don't know what kids could, what the newborn could really see. Suddenly everything that led up to that, I mean, yes,” explained Martin.

He continued, “My other daughters, we were younger, we were stronger, you know? This was like some special blessing of some kind.”

“It suddenly changed all the values, what I thought was important in life,” he added.