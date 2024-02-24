Prince William urged King Charles not to allow Prince Harry's reunion

Prince William is not in favour of his estranged brother Prince Harry's return to the firm amid King Charles's health crisis.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex visited his ailing father at the Clarence House in London on February 6.

During his recent trip, the former working royal expressed his desire to re-visit the Monarch after admitting that difficult times like illness in the family have a "reunifying effect."

In conversation with The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn claimed that the King would not accept Harry's return to the palace as William is "appalled at the idea."

He said, "I've spoken to a close friend of Charles who believes that even if the king wanted to accept Harry's offer – which he does not - he is not going to do it because William is appalled at the idea: 'To say that Harry and William are not on speaking terms is to underestimate the difficulty - daggers drawn would be a better description'."

Tom added, "William has advised his father not to allow Harry back – partly because he finds his brother so difficult but mainly because Harry has broken the royal code of silence so often in the past."

"Royal trouble makers – and that's how Harry is seen by William and to some extent also by Charles – have traditionally been kept at arms’ length by the family," he further said.