Emily Blunt recalls Cillian Murphy's accident at 'Oppenheimer' set

File Footage

Emily Blunt recalled Cillian Murphy's strange accident, which took place on the set of their critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer.



Recently, the star cast of a globally hit movie, including Blunt Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

The British actress left the audience in fits and shared how her present given to the Irish actor turned into a disaster for him.

Blunt said that she gave a comforting pillow to her fellow co-star because he needed sleep more than food during the shooting of Christopher Nolan's directorial.

She shared, "So I got him this very beautiful pillow that I'm obsessed with these pillows, it's a Hästens pillow... He was really luxuriating in this pillow one night, and he woke up in the middle of the night, this is what he told me the next day."

Blunt added, "And he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow, misjudged where it was, and smashed his head open on the bedside table. So he came to work, and they had to glue his head shut!"

In response, the Peaky Blinders star said, "I was a bit shocked you know! I was having a great sleep, and I had this amazing pillow, strange bed, strange table, [and] bang."