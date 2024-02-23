Meghan Markle performs 'signals of victory' with celebrity behaviour

Meghan Markle looks every inch the Hollywood star during latest outing

Meghan Markle seemingly returned to her "Suits" actress ways in her latest outing in Los Angeles ahead of US court's ruling on Harry's immigration records.

The Duchess of Sussex looked glam and confident as ever as she headed out in a grey jumper and skinny jeans, Harry's wife looked every inch the Hollywood star on a low key day.

"Wide-eyed with an expression of delight, Meghan appears to be performing signals of victory or achievement here as she does the celebrity thing of emerging from a restaurant with security or PR in close, supportive attendance," body language expert Judi James told The Mirror.

She added: "This looks like a retro body language step for Meghan whose jeans and casual styling plus the expression of delighted surprise seem to take her back into her Suits days in terms of celebrity behaviour."



"This look is so far removed from anything royal that the implication seems to be that her new achievements are more in the celebrity circuit. There’s even one disingenuous-looking gesture when she places a hand up to her mouth in an expression of what looks like surprise at the press interest."



Judi shared her thoughts after new pictures emerged of Meghan enjoying a night out. She looked very happy as she was seen leaving a business dinner with Terry Wood, the executive producer of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions company.

Meghan's outing comes when Prince Harry's immigration records are at the centre of public discourse once again as The Heritage Foundation is suing the Department of Homeland Security for refusing to release the Duke's records.