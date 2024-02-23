Taylor Swift awaits 'romantic date nights' with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce, who will kick start her Eras Tour in Europe soon, is reportedly awaiting romantic getaways with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As reported by OK! magazine, the NFL athlete "booked some very nice hotels suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off."

The source added, "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."

"He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," an insider shared.



For the unversed, the musician is presently in Sydney, Australia for her global Eras Tour.

Swift's beau has also joined her ladylove and the two were spotted sharing intimate moments in public.

Speaking of their commitment towards each other, an insider shared with Entertainment Tonight that, "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship."