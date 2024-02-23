Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal ban slammed

A royal expert has shared her opinion on late Queen Elizabeth II's decision to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's request to become 'half in and half out' of the royal family in 2020.



Sharing her thoughts on the "Sandringham Summit" where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit was discussed, Jennie Bond said: "I’ve always held the view that the late Queen and the Palace were quite harsh when they put down this red line ‘you can’t be half-in, half-out."

She went on explaining: "I think in a modern, evolving monarch, perhaps a way could have been found, to incorporate what they wanted which was, we thought, some privacy at least, to not always being on show."



Showing sympathy with the Sussexes, Bond said: "With the royal role, what became so tricky was that they wanted to be financially independent, which means commercial, which means a conflict of interest. But I think they were a bit hasty the Palace in saying ‘absolutely no’."



It comes as the royal family faces a shortage of senior working members to undertake public engagements following Princess Kate and King Charles’s health crisis.

The 75-year-old monarch has temporarily taken a step back from public facing duties as he is battling cancer, while the Princes of Wales is also not expected to return to work until after Easter following her abdominal surgery.

After their exit from the royal family, Meghan and Harry threw plenty of accusations thrown at the royal family , but some have gone too far for King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.