Selena Gomez admits Benny Blanco relationship is the 'safest' she's felt

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December

Benny Blanco makes Selena Gomez feel safe and secure.

Talking to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the 34-year-old pop icon opened up about her relationship with Blanco, 35, while talking about her latest single Love On.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," Gomez said, reflecting over her past relationships which included the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

The Single Soon songstress also noted that "it's really nice" to be with someone who "understands the world that [she lives] in."

For context, Blanco is a music producer and has worked with Gomez on a few of her tracks before as well.

She continued, "But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've grown through it, so it's awesome."

Gomez first confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023.

An insider close to the couple - who had been dating for six months at that point - observed similar sentiments, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time that the former Disney star felt "so safe and secure" with Blanco.