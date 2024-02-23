Tom Brady all set to get married again after Gisele Bundchen divorce

File Footage

Tom Brady is all set to get married again as he has made peace with his past life.



A source spilled to In Touch, “Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he’s doing great now.”

“The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced co-parenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele,” shared an insider after ending his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

The source told the outlet, “He cringes at the idea of being called an eligible bachelor, but he’s open to romantic commitment.”

“He even sees himself getting married again. He’s finally in a good place, and so is Gisele,” revealed an insider.

After his divorce with Gisele, the source mentioned that the former couple remained committed to co-parenting their two children.

“They’ve both changed a lot and have learned to communicate a lot better. They’ve always insisted they want each other to succeed, but they truly mean it now. It’s all about putting the past behind them and making their kids the first priority,” explained an insider.

Earlier, Tom sparked romance rumours after his linkup with Irina Shayk last year.

Reflecting on their on-and-off relation, the source pointed out, “They like each other a lot and there’s an attraction there for sure, but this is no way an exclusive relationship.

“His priorities are his kids and then his career, and Irina isn’t interested in another serious relationship right now either,” added an insider.