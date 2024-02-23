King Charles set to make big decisions about William, Harry's future

King Charles is reportedly making big decisions about the future of the UK's Monarchy amid his cancer treatment.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on February 5 that the King, 75, was diagnosed with cancer after his enlarged prostate surgery.

As reported by The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that the Monarch has been busy with his 'highly secret' succession planning with his 'trustworthy' son Prince William.

In conversation with the publication, the royal author said, "Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now."

The royal commentator made a shocking revelation about the King's health conditions, saying, that the early succession plans indicate that "Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe."

Speaking of Prince Harry's involvement in the process, Tom branded the Duke of Sussex 'unreliable,' saying it would not be wise to share any kind of secret information with him.'

He added, "Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media."