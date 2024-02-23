BLACKPINK Lisa, Rose, Jisoo to attend Met Gala 2024?

Blackpink members Lisa, Jisoo, Rose to attend Met Gala this year?

BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose sparked rumours of attending this year’s Met Gala 2024. Social media is currently abuzz with the members’ potential attendancse at the fashion event later this year.

Their inclusion in the prestigious list sparked excitement among fans worldwide, wishing to see their favourite band gracing the carpet.



However, there’s no official update about the K-pop stars attending the event. Met Gala hasn’t announced the full guest list, which usually releases on the eve of the pinnacle event.

The list promised its fans a surprising turn of events.

BLACKPINK’s Rose previously made a lasting appearance at the 2023 Met Gala event, leaving the fans starstruck.

This year’s event might live up to their expectations, captivating audiences with impeccable revelation.

This year's Met Gala stands tall with its much-anticipated theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, hinting at a phenomenal evening full of glitter and glamour.

The transformative event is scheduled for May, 6 2024, and is anticipated to further push the boundaries of fashion.