David Beckham breaks silence on Victoria's freak accident

David Beckham offered an update on her wife Victoria Beckham’s foot after she broke it during a gym accident.
The former football player took to his Instagram Stories to post a photo of her foot covered with a surgical boot, resting on a table.
“Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break...,” he wrote over the image.
The Spice Girls alum previously revealed she hurt herself on Valentine’s Day by posting a photo of her foot covered in a bag of ice.
“Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!” she wrote in the caption.
The fashion designer also embraced her street style while hobbling on crutches during a night out on Thursday.
In photos obtained by The Sun, she went incognito in a black sweatshirt, matching-coloured tights and a pair of sunglasses.
Uncompromising of her fashion game, the Spice Girls alum walked on one surgical boot and once chic flat shoe as she let her brunette locks fall over her shoulders.
