King Charles asked Prince William to halt royal duties for special reason

King Charles reportedly asked Prince William to slow down with his royal duties amid a royal health scare.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales's wife Princess Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery on January 16 and presently recovering from her medical procedure.

Soon after that, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on February 5 that the Monarch, 75, was diagnosed with cancer after his enlarged prostate surgery.

Amid the hour of need, William has come under pressure as he has to fulfil his royal commitments and take care of his ailing wife and children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Now, royal editor Ingrid Seward claimed at Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast that the King of the UK asked his elder son to spend more time with his family.

The royal expert said, "Charles always put duty first because that's what his mother did. And that's what Diana decided she wouldn't do."

She added, "I think Charles has encouraged William to spend more time with the family and also said to William, 'I don't want you to take on any royal duties until you absolutely have to' because you remember we criticised William the work-shy?"

"And that was his father very much saying, 'You don't have to do this, be with your young family," Ingrid said.

The royal commentator believes that the Monarch urged William to halt his royal duties because he doesn't want that his son to face the "same thing that he did."

The expert shared, "He wants William to be able to enjoy his wife and family as much as he's able to do so within the restrictions of what he's doing."

