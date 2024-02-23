Netflix explores mood-based recommendations in latest personalisation push

Struggling to choose what to watch on Netflix? The streaming giant might soon have the answer as per your mood. The company is reportedly testing a feature that suggests shows based on how you're feeling, potentially revolutionizing the way we navigate the ever-expanding content library.



Gone are the days of scrolling endlessly through endless rows of titles. Imagine feeling stressed after a long day and instantly being presented with a curated list of lighthearted comedies or soothing documentaries. Craving a good cry? Netflix could suggest tearjerkers or dramas known to evoke emotional responses.

This exciting development comes after Netflix experimented with time-based recommendations, tailoring suggestions to the time of day. Now, they're taking things a step further, delving into the realm of user emotions. However, the exact implementation remains unclear.

How will Netflix know your mood?

While details are scarce, several possibilities exist. Integrating with mood-tracking apps, analysing viewing habits, or even asking users directly about their emotional state are all potential methods. Balancing user privacy with accurate mood detection will be crucial.

If Netflix can successfully navigate these ethical and technical hurdles, it could usher in a new era of content discovery, making our viewing experience more intuitive and emotionally resonant.

So, the next time you feel indecisive, Netflix might just ask, "How are you feeling today?"

It's important to note that this feature is still under development and there is no official launch date yet.