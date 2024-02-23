'Avatar: The Last Airbender' star Yvonne Chapman 'slayed' Kyoshi's role

Fans believed Yvonne Chapman was 'incredible' in the Avatar: The Last Airbender

Yvonne Chapman undoubtedly delivered a remarkable performance as Kyoshi in Avatar: The Last Airbender, as noted by her fans.

The Kung Fu alum shared a snapshot of herself with the people from the Earth Kingdom in the Netflix live-action series, posing fiercely with their hand fans.

In the picture, Chapman was presumably standing between the other members of the Kingdom with her hands held back.

The 35-year-old actress posted the picture along with some hashtags in the caption on Thursday, "TODAY #avatarthelastairbender @avatarnetflix #kyoshiwarriors."

Shortly after the post had been shared on her Instagram, fans rushed to comments section to laud her.



One user raved about the model, "YOU DID THAT! You SLAYED the house down with Kyoshi. It gave me goosebumps watching you [taking] over Aang's body with The Avatar State, literally PEAK CINEMA may I say [red heart and fire emoji]."

"Wow. Wowowowow. The makeup and costumes are insanely good," a second user gushed over the looks.

Another fan noted, "I've got chills on the avatar Kyoshi moment!!"

The actress, who basked in the praises of her fans, played the role of a legendary warrior admired for her bravery, fighting skills, and uncompromising dedication towards justice.