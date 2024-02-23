Tom Cruise in talks to star in Alejandro G. Iñárritu movie

Tom Cruise is confirmed as the face of Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming feature movie.



The package, which would be Iñárritu's first English-language picture since The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, almost ten years ago, is being discussed for acquisition by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment.

The writers of the feature film, Iñárritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolás Giacobone, did not disclose any plot specifics.

The project is a result of Cruise's recent exciting (albeit not exclusive) agreement with Warner Bros., which sparked a lot of conjecture about the potential results of the agreement.

The movie also confirms reports that Cruise is keen to collaborate with auteurs after focusing on franchise projects for most of the previous ten years, such as the Paramount-produced Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible movies.

In addition to working on the upcoming Mission film, Cruise is now creating a much-discussed space-based film project for Universal Pictures and filmmaker Doug Liman.

Bardo, a Spanish-language Netflix drama, that was last directed by Iñárritu. The Revenant, which the director had already released in theatres, brought in over $500 million worldwide at the box office and won him the Oscar for best director.

For his roles in Cameron Crowe's Jerry Maguire (1997) and Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July (1990), Cruise has received two nominations for Best Actor; additionally, he received one nomination for Supporting Actor in Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia (2000).

It's likely for people to hope an astounding outcome of this surprise collaboration of Cruise and Iñárritu.

