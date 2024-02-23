Meryl Streep, Martin Short step out for cozy night-out amid romance rumours

Meryl Streep and Martin Short star in Only Murders in the Building together

Martin Short and Meryl Streep fueled romance rumours with their latest appearance.

The Only Murders in the Building costars were spotted enjoying dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.

For the casual nigh-out, Meryl decked out in a hot pink button down covered with a red jacket and a pair a black pants, while Martin opted for a gray sweater and black blazer.

Streep and Short continue to deny speculations that they are romantically linked after they appeared to be close at the Golden Globes last month.

The 73-year-old actor told People at the time that the twosome “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

He echoed similar sentiment in a conversation with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, saying: “We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends.”

Martin was previously married to actress Nancy Dolman for 30 years before her death from ovarian caner in 2010. Together, they were parents to three children together: Katherine Elizabeth, 40, Oliver Patrick, 37, and Henry Hayter, 34.

Meanwhile, the Devil Wears Prada star separated from her husband Don Grummer after 45 years of marriage in October 2023.