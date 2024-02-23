Robert Downey Jr. talks about his ‘nightmare’ after nominated for Oscars

Robert Downey Jr., who has been nominated for three Oscars this year, has revealed his ‘nightmare’ founding out about this big news.



The Oppenheimer actor, recalled to People magazine his unusual morning happening when the nominations were announced.

“I was having this nightmare that the kittens [Willow and Winifred] had taken one of my Nicorette wrappers, and I was going to get in trouble,” he told the outlet.

The Dolittle star explained that his wife, producer Susan Downey woke him to the good news, and the couple afterwards celebrated it together.

Robert portrayed the character of former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the movie. The Iron Man star also shared that knowing the big news he facetimed his fellow co-star as well as Oscar nominee Emily Blunt.

For the actor, he noted that for him “the reward was the experience.” He further added that he is truly honoured after working and spending time with his co-stars, including Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon. “There is a bond and we have just huge respect for each other.”

Later on, Blunt shared the similar emotions to the outlet noting that she was simply happy they had each other. “I feel like we’ve been such a little gang of this Oppenheimer ride, which seems to be forever lasting and extends beyond what any of us dreamt of,” she said.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, this year bagged 13 Oscar nods — more than any other film of 2023.