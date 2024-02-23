Kylie Jenner steps out in L.A. amid Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ promo tour

Kylie Jenner steps out for solo LA outing amid Timothee Chalamet's Dune promotion

Kylie Jenner was spotted having her me time solo in Los Angeles while the model’s beau is busy promoting his movie, Dune: Part Two.



Jenner, 26, who just teased her fourth Khy drop, opted for a sleek black, clinging maxi baring her arms on Thursday.

The fashion mogul, recently after partying with sister Kendall Jenner and friend Hailey Bieber, accessorised her look with pointy black leather boots with kitten heal.

Jenner let her dark black hair fall down her back in a messy way as she carried a black shoulder bag.

The mother-of-two opted for a full face makeup look, with a plum, completing her look with matte lipstick.

Meanwhile, the fashion model’s boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet is busy promoting the sequel Dune: Part Two, of his blockbuster movie Dune, with BFF Zendaya.

Chalamet and Zendaya were recently spotted at a South Korea event for Dune: Part Two Wednesday.

Before that, the Wonka actor was there with the Euphoria actress at the London premiere of the movie.

The co-stars matched outfits on both occasions, with the pair donning silver looks in London, and going for a similar jumpsuit in Korea.