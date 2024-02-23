Is Taylor Russell engaged to Harry Styles? BAFTA fuels rumors with Tiffany band

Taylor Russell's BAFTA ignites engagement speculation with Harry Styles.

Taylor Russell stirred engagement speculations with boyfriend Harry Styles at the BAFTAs on Sunday, flaunting a stunning Tiffany diamond ring worth £59,000 on the red carpet.

While the ring was worn on the wrong hand, Russell accessorized with vintage earrings and a diamond bracelet for the occasion.

Styles, known for his dual roles in music and occasional acting, was absent from the event as he attended a football match at Kenilworth Road stadium, supporting his team Manchester United against Luton Town.

The couple, who began dating last June, recently celebrated the New Year together on the Caribbean island of Anguilla alongside Styles' close friend James Corden.

Sources close to the pair describe their relationship as "serious," indicating a strong commitment.

Russell is reportedly considering signing onto a film project set to shoot in the UK this year, a decision that would allow the couple to continue spending quality time together.

Their romance first made headlines when they were spotted enjoying an art gallery date in London in June of that year.



Since then, the couple has been frequently seen together, embarking on various outings as they continue to deepen their connection.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly last year, Styles is "head over heels for Taylor" and cherishes every moment spent with her.

The insider added that their relationship is serious, with him envisioning a future with Russell. Despite their busy schedules, they prioritize supporting each other.