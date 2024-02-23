Selena Gomez’s passionate 'Love On' Music Video is here!

Selena Gomez’s 'Love On' music video is out

Selena Gomez’s maybe the most romantic song ever, Love on is out, and it’s all about love.



The 31-year-old went full throttle on expressing romance with her words in the lyrics and video of the song.

The video opens to a line of couples getting intimate standing on the edge of a magnificent staircase.

Gomez watches the scene with awe in her eyes, holding a French bulldog.

The song’s video is a host to not only couples getting handsy, but also to Selena Gomez’s fashion sense. The singer changes through different outfits throughout the video.

The music video is mainly based on “passion,” which can also be understood from it’s title Love On.

Love On is an "anthemic pop song, inspired by all the time Selena has spent in Paris last year. Throughout the lyrics, Gomez emphasises the romance of the Parisian lifestyle and the thrill of sharing a new love," as per Gomez's music label, Interscope.

Gomez initially teased her single in a Feb. 15 Instagram post. She did this one more time, with an Instagram post highlighting her getaway trip to Paris.



Listen to Selena Gomez's Love On and watch music video here:





