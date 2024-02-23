Meghan Markle stuns at Beverly Hills lunch date with friends

Meghan Markle, the former Suits star turned Duchess of Sussex, was all smiles during a lunch outing with friends in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 42-year-old sported casual-cool vibes, sporting a black mock turtleneck paired with flowing slacks as she exited the upscale Italian restaurant, Cipriani.

While Meghan's surprise appearance at the trendy eatery turned heads, her recent activities also include the opening of a new wing at an animal charity in London, a virtual visit announced via the couple's newly launched Sussex.com website.

Juste, a respected dog trainer and behaviorist, passed away in 2022.

During the emotional video address at the opening ceremony, Meghan expressed her profound sadness upon learning of her friend's untimely death in January 2022, reflecting the deep impact he had on her life.

Cipriani Beverly Hills, a part of the renowned fourth-generation-family Italian restaurant brand, commenced operations just this January, adding to its roster of esteemed locations in Venice, Milan, New York, and Las Vegas.

Despite Meghan's solo lunch excursion, it seems that both she and her husband, Prince Harry, are aiming to boost their public engagements in the near future.

Following her meal in the upscale Los Angeles locale, Meghan swiftly made her way into a waiting black SUV.



